Sanctuary Belize Developer Arrested For Embezzlement

By Joyce Hanson (April 6, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Andris Pukke, a defendant in the Federal Trade Commission's long-running Sanctuary Belize civil suit accusing him of operating a real estate scam, has been arrested on criminal charges of wire fraud and embezzlement in an operation directed by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS