JPMorgan Ignored Flagged Epstein Withdrawals, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg (April 12, 2023, 11:23 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. internally flagged Jeffrey Epstein's huge cash withdrawals years before he was convicted of sex offenses, while executives joked about his interest in young girls, according to a revised version of a New York federal suit accusing the bank of aiding the late financier's sex trafficking scheme....

