Vet Convicted Of Border Wall Fraud Seeks Home Confinement

By Rae Ann Varona (April 13, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- An Iraq War veteran who pled guilty to siphoning online donations meant to fund a U.S. southern border wall has urged a New York federal judge to let him serve his sentence at home, saying federal prison medical facilities can't handle his medical needs....

