Social Media Is Not A Product, Tech Cos. Tell MDL Judge

By Y. Peter Kang (April 18, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube have asked a California federal judge to toss multidistrict litigation claiming they caused addiction and mental health problems in young users, arguing that the platforms can't be considered products for purposes of a product liability claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS