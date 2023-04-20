Feds Seek Up To 5 Years For 'We Build The Wall' Fraud Trio

By Ivan Moreno (April 20, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has called for a prison term of more than four years for Iraq War veteran Brian Kolfage, who admitted to profiting from a record-setting fundraiser involving former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon to purportedly build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico....

