Ga. Immigration Law Firm Wants Out Of Racketeering Suit

By Emily Johnson (April 24, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Georgia immigration law firm has urged a federal court to dismiss it from a Mexican engineer's racketeering and legal malpractice suit related to an allegedly illegal hiring scheme, arguing that the engineer hasn't linked the firm to the scheme and can't sue it for successfully handling his visa application....

