NY Judge Denies Leniency In Border Wall Fraud Sentencing

By Alyssa Aquino (April 26, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Iraq War veteran Brian Kolfage and co-defendant Andrew Badolato received prison sentences of 4¼ and three years, respectively, for pocketing donations purportedly meant to build a border wall, with a New York federal judge rejecting their pleas for leniency and saying they undermined democracy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS