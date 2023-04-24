Consumers, States Want $3M From Google For Chat Deletion

By Lauren Berg (April 24, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers, state enforcers and Match Group, who allege Google monopolizes the market for distributing apps on Android devices, asked a California federal judge Friday to order the tech giant to pay $3 million to cover their costs associated with bringing a sanctions motion over Google's automatic deletion of internal chats....

