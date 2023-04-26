Court OKs Expanded Search Terms In NFL Sunday Ticket Row

By Nadia Dreid (April 26, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The NFL turned over everything that a California federal court discovery order required it to, but key documents were still missing — a fault of the agreed-upon search term, not the professional sports league, a magistrate has ruled in the long-running antitrust litigation between the NFL and DirecTV subscribers....

