GoodRx, Google, Meta Privacy Suits Get Consolidated In Calif.

By Dorothy Atkins (April 28, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday consolidated proposed class actions alleging GoodRx Holdings, Google LLP, Meta Platforms Inc. and Criteo Corp. breached privacy laws by sharing users' sensitive health data with advertisers and told GoodRx the company should plan on quickly handing over documents from its recently settled Federal Trade Commission lawsuit....

