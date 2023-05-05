Epstein Victim Wants WilmerHale DQ'd From JPMorgan Suit

By Ryan Boysen (May 5, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring who's spearheading a putative class action against JPMorgan Chase NA for enabling his abuse wants WilmerHale disqualified from the case, saying one of the attorneys now defending Chase previously worked pro bono on a closely related effort to void Epstein's notorious 2008 non-prosecution agreement....

