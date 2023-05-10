Facebook Board To Face 'Colossal' Privacy Violations Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 10, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and other Facebook directors must face a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit alleging they breached their fiduciary duties by allowing Facebook to share its users' personal data without their consent in violation of orders from federal regulators, a vice chancellor ruled Wednesday....

