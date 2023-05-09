Winn-Dixie Sanctioned For Keurig MDL Discovery Failures

By Bryan Koenig (May 9, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge ordered sanctions against grocer Winn-Dixie for having "repeatedly and consciously failed" to meet discovery obligations for claims against Keurig, amid long-running multidistrict litigation accusing the coffee giant of anti-competitively cutting out rivals with exclusive dealings and exclusionary product design....

