Beware Patchwork Of State NIL Laws For Student-Athletes

By Lauren Bernstein and Dan Lust (May 17, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Since July 1, 2021 — when the NCAA issued an interim policy that allowed collegiate student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness — the landscape and laws affecting NIL have continued to change....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS