NFL Must Produce YouTube Deal Docs In 'Sunday Ticket' Suit

By Nadia Dreid (May 18, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The NFL will have to turn over its new "NFL Sunday Ticket" agreement with YouTube as well as documents related to the negotiation, the California federal court overseeing the long-running antitrust dispute between the football league and DirecTV subscribers has ruled....

