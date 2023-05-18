Big Tech Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Justices' Terror Rulings

By Jess Krochtengel (May 18, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's much-hyped chance to decide the scope of the immunity tech giants like Google and Twitter enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act fizzled out unceremoniously Thursday as the court decided not to address the question at all, restoring the status quo of broad protection for social media platforms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS