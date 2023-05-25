Huawei To Lean On Ciminelli In Bid To Dodge Fraud Charges

By Stewart Bishop (May 25, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. on Thursday told a New York federal judge they are planning to seek dismissal of wire fraud charges against the Chinese telecom giant in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Ciminelli decision, ahead of a sanctions and trade secret theft trial that may take place next year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS