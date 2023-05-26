Music Co. Fights Atty's Bid To End Ex-Fugees Rapper Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (May 26, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Entertainment company Open on Sunday LLC asked a Georgia federal court on Thursday to reject an attempt by an entertainment lawyer and his New York law firm to dismiss its case alleging they helped arrange the fraudulent purchase of ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel Samuel "Pras" Michel's music catalogs....

