Microsoft's UK Activision Appeal To Focus On Markets, Fixes

By Matthew Perlman (May 26, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's appeal of an order from Britain's competition enforcer blocking its planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard will focus on the makeup of the cloud gaming market and its commitment to keep providing games to rivals, according to a summary published Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS