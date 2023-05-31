Foreign Agent Trial Over China's 'Operation Fox Hunt' Opens

By Stewart Bishop (May 31, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The first federal trial brought in connection with U.S. authorities' pushback against China's "Operation Fox Hunt," an alleged repatriation and harassment campaign against disfavored former residents, began in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday against three men accused of secretly acting as agents for China's government inside the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS