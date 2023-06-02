Fannie Investors Scolded For Bid To Reopen Expert Discovery

By Gina Kim (June 2, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Friday denied renewed requests from Fannie Mae shareholders to reopen expert discovery and pursue reliance damages in their retrial accusing the Federal Housing Finance Agency of improperly amending stock purchase agreements after the 2008 financial crisis, lamenting, "Some parties just won't take no for an answer."...

