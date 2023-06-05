Norfolk Southern Wants Combined Derailment Suit Dropped

By David Holtzman (June 5, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern said the plaintiffs in a class action over a train derailment in Ohio earlier this year haven't shown the company was negligent or that it caused any specific harm to people's health or property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS