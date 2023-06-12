Greenwashing Suits May Implicate D&O Policies

By Robert Shulman, Cristen Rose and Michael Stoner (June 12, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- States, municipalities and others are seeking to use litigation to hold the energy industry responsible for alleged contributions to climate change and its impacts. These suits implicate the potential for insurance coverage — and policyholders have a number of approaches available for seeking coverage for climate change litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS