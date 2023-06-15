JPML Won't Speed Up AGs' Google Ad Tech Venue Fight

By Henrik Nilsson (June 15, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday rejected a bid by a group of state attorneys general to speed up consideration of whether their antitrust suit alleging that Google monopolizes online advertising should be returned to Texas, saying it sees no reason to change the schedule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS