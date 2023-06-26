MSG Must Face Suit Over Atty Ban, Refund Ejected Lawyer

By Rachel Scharf (June 26, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge on Monday kept alive a lawsuit challenging Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s controversial policy of banning adverse attorneys from its venues, and ordered the company to pay $662 to a recently-ejected Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP lawyer....

