Pierre Fabre Can't Clean Out All Of Benzene Shampoo Suit

By Mike Curley (June 28, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge won't let Pierre Fabre USA Inc. fully escape a class action alleging it sold dry shampoo contaminated with the carcinogen benzene, finding that while the false advertising and warranty claims are insufficient, other claims can go forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS