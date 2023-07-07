Split 11th Circ. Rethinks Ford Mustang Defect Class

By Jess Krochtengel (July 7, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday upheld the certification of several classes that allege Ford Motor Co. Inc. misled consumers about the performance of its Shelby GT350 Mustang, but the panel vacated certification of claims it said were too individualized....

