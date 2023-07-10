Times Can't Have Most Gov't Surveillance Docs, Judge Rules

By Micah Danney (July 10, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government can withhold most documents The New York Times asked for regarding its use of an Israeli firm's spyware, a New York federal judge ruled, but must hand over emails between FBI staff discussing the technology's potential risks....

