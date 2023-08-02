Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Regulating AI: Litigation Questions And State Efforts To Watch

By Jennifer Maisel (August 2, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT) -- This second part of a two-part series on U.S. regulation of artificial intelligence systems highlights state legislation and litigation to watch concerning AI systems, and provides practical takeaways as we look toward the future. The first part of the series provided an overview and modern context for the existing federal regulatory, legal and risk management landscape for AI systems in the U.S....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!