Developers Are Testing Defenses In Generative AI Litigation

By Christopher Valente, Michael Meredith and Amy Wong (September 15, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Although still in their infancy, a growing number of recently filed lawsuits associated with generative artificial intelligence training practices, products and services have provided a meaningful first look into how U.S. courts may address the privacy, consumer safety and intellectual property protection concerns that have been raised by this new and inherently evolving technology....

