Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Lessons From FTC Action On Dark Patterns In User Interfaces

By Ceren Canal Aruoba ( June 3, 2025, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on April 21 against Uber in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for its billing and cancellation practices that, according to the FTC, result in consumers being subscribed to and charged for Uber services without their consent.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!