Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

1st Trial After FCPA Pause Offers Clues On DOJ Priorities

By Winston Paes, Douglas Zolkind and Andreas Glimenakis ( November 24, 2025, 11:54 AM EST) -- On Sept. 15, in U.S. v. Zaglin, a federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida returned the first conviction in a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act trial since the Trump administration lifted the pause on FCPA enforcement in June and issued new FCPA enforcement guidelines.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies