AGs Push For Law To Boost Tribal Access To US Marshals

By Crystal Owens ( December 1, 2025, 6:27 PM EST) -- Thirty-nine state attorneys general are calling on federal lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow the U.S. Marshal's Service to assist tribal law enforcement in tracking down individuals with felony warrants, saying it's vital to public safety and to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis....

