The Top Copyright Decisions Of 2025

By Ivan Moreno ( December 16, 2025, 8:22 PM EST) -- In watershed moments for copyright law and artificial intelligence, two California federal judges delivered the first rulings on whether AI developers' reliance on copyrighted works to train their models qualifies as fair use, providing initial guidance on contentious battles between content creators and tech companies. Here are Law360's picks for the top copyright rulings of 2025....

