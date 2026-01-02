Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Mangione, Trump, Sports Scandals Among NY Cases To Watch

By Pete Brush ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- The coming year's major developments in New York courts include politically charged criminal cases with ties to President Donald Trump, gambling investigations that have snared high-profile athletes and charges against murder suspect Luigi Mangione....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®