DOJ Ad Tech Judge Won't Break Up Google's Biz

By Bryan Koenig ( September 2, 2026, 11:05 AM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday refused to break up Google's advertising placement technology business, opting instead to grant the U.S. Department of Justice a litany of behavioral fixes aimed at limiting the search giant's ability to boost itself and the ads running through its own servers over ads from rival ad tech providers....
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