VW Can't Nix Bulk Of Tiguan Oil-Guzzling Defect Suit

By Mike Curley ( January 8, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday denied the bulk of Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s bid to dismiss a proposed class action from drivers in seven states who say their 2022 and 2023 Tiguan vehicles have a defect causing them to consume oil, saying the complaint sufficiently states most of its claims under the seven states' laws....

