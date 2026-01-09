Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Examining Privilege In Dual-Purpose Workplace Investigations

By Steven Pearlman, Jonathan Slowik and Jake Lee ( January 9, 2026, 5:48 PM EST) -- Employers sometimes want their counsel to function as a Swiss Army knife when conducting investigations involving workplace issues — simultaneously advising on legal issues, as well as business, operational and other nonlegal issues. Such investigations are commonly referred to as dual-purpose investigations....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies