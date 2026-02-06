Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google, Meta Get A Jury In 1st Social Media Mental Health Trial

By Craig Clough ( February 6, 2026, 10:02 PM EST) -- A jury was seated Friday in the first California bellwether trial over claims that Google's YouTube and Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms harm young users' mental health, with the trial to begin Monday in Los Angeles and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to be one of the first witnesses....

