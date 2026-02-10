Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta And Google's 'Addiction Machine' Hurt Kids, Jury Told

By Craig Clough ( February 9, 2026, 10:00 PM EST) -- The first bellwether trial over thousands of consolidated cases alleging social media apps harm young people's mental health began in a California state court Monday, with an attorney for the plaintiff telling jurors that internal documents from defendants Meta and Google will prove they knew their products addicted children....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies