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Expert Analysis

Risk Disclosure Lessons For AI Cos. From Dot-Com Era

By Diana Connor, Adrienna Huffman and Bin Zhou ( March 13, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has drawn frequent comparisons to the internet buildout of the dot-com era.[1] The aftermath of that earlier cycle brought significant regulatory scrutiny and private litigation over financial reporting practices across the telecommunications sector....

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