Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Social Media Plaintiff Not Diagnosed With Addiction, Jury Told

By Craig Clough ( March 9, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A therapist who treated a bellwether plaintiff alleging Instagram and YouTube are harmful to children testified she never diagnosed the plaintiff with any social media addiction during five years of treatment but believed social media contributed to her mental health struggles, according to a video deposition a California jury watched Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies