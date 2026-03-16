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States Sue Over Trump Cuts To Housing Bias Programs

By Isaac Monterose ( March 16, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A group of 15 states and the District of Columbia claimed on Monday that the Trump administration is undermining their enforcement of fair housing laws by threatening to cut off funding from local government programs that enforce fair housing protections for people who are discriminated against for traits such as their sexual orientation....

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