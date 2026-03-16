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App Stores Should Check Ages, Meta Exec Testifies

By Cara Salvatore ( March 16, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Meta's global head of safety told a New Mexico jury Monday that the company should not invade privacy by checking users' IDs as part of safety efforts, but that Meta does support federal legislation that would require Apple and Google's app stores to verify age....

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