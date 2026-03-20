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Analysis

Nexstar Won Over DC, But Faces Big Task In Local TV Markets

By Christopher Cole ( March 20, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Broadcast behemoth Nexstar had plenty to celebrate in Washington, D.C., on Thursday with twin regulatory approvals pivotal to its plan to take over rival Tegna, but even if the deal survives legal challenges, it will face scrutiny in local TV markets....

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