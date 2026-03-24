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Meta Owes $375M In NM Trial Over Harm To Teens

By Cara Salvatore ( March 24, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico jury said Tuesday that Meta must pay $375 million over the state attorney general's bellwether claims that the social media giant hid the full scope of mental health harm its apps were causing to underage users....

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