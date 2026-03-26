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Expert Analysis

Keys To Federal Carbon Compliance In Data Center Siting

By RJ Colwell and Randy Dann ( March 26, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- In January, a bipartisan coalition of all 13 state governors in the PJM Interconnection LLC region and the White House's National Energy Dominance Council declared that data centers must pay for their own power infrastructure — not residential ratepayers....

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