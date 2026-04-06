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Expert Analysis

Why MDLs Slow Down — And How To Speed Them Up

By Joshua Klarfeld, Aneca Lasley and Angela Rinehart ( April 6, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Multidistrict litigation has become the gravitational center of modern mass tort practice — absorbing skyrocketing dockets, commanding national attention and shaping high‑stakes product liability disputes. Yet as MDLs grow in size and complexity, so do delays....

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