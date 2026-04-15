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Expert Analysis

5 Key Questions Attys Should Ask About Statistical Analyses

By Katrina Schydlower, Christopher Cunio and Kevin Cahill ( April 15, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Vetting the reliability of an expert opinion was at the forefront of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit oral argument on March 9, where the panel questioned whether criticisms of the plaintiffs' damages experts went to the admissibility or merely the weight of their testimony.[1]...

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