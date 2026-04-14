Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

26 State AGs Urge FTC To Ban Deceptive Rental Fee Tactics

By Rachel Riley ( April 14, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan coalition of 26 state attorneys general led by New Jersey and Colorado called on the Federal Trade Commission on Monday to adopt a requirement that residential landlords clearly disclose all costs to tenants up front, responding to the agency's notice last month of potential rulemaking to combat hidden rental fees....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies